‘Appalling’: Scott Emerson fires up after Minister cops vile online abuse

8 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Health Minister Yvette D'Ath
Scott Emerson has hit out at the “sewer” on social media and those who attacked Queensland Health Minister Yvette D’Ath after she shared her stories of sexual harassment.

In parliament yesterday, Ms D’Ath revealed some of the comments and abuse she copped online after opening up about her own experiences.

She read out some of the comments, which included ‘No way, she’s way too ugly for this to be true’, and ‘They only harassed her because she is a super ugly bottle blonde’.

Scott said it was “appalling”.

“I’ve said before that social media can often be a sewer – and Twitter seems to have the most effluent flowing through it of all of them,” Scott said.

“Queensland Health Minister Yvette D’Ath …. she came on 4BC Drive, very bravely and very courageously, shared her stories about being sexually harassed as a teen.

“When she did that, she got monstered on social media, attacked, bullied, condemned.

“Some of the attacks were just appalling.”

