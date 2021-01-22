AOC squashes ‘unfounded’ rumours about Tokyo Games

The Australian Olympic Committee has moved to assure athletes the Tokyo Games have not been cancelled.

Although CEO of the Australian Olympic Committee, Matt Carroll, said it won’t be like a normal Olympic Games.

Athletes will undergo intensive COVID-19 safety measures, including daily testing.

He said the speculation the Games were cancelled was an unfounded rumour.

“The anxiety comes to the athletes when these sort of rumours float around, which is unnecessary,” he said.

“This afternoon, our Chef de Mission Ian Chesterman, has written to all of the athletes to confirm to them the Games are on.”

He said it would be ideal if athletes were vaccinated before heading to Tokyo, but they wouldn’t “queue jump” ahead of other Australians.

He also reaffirmed Queensland’s 2032 Olympics bid.

