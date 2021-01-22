Olympian reacts to reports Tokyo Olympics to be cancelled

Australian Olympic Canoeist Jess Fox has reacted to reports suggesting the Japanese government has concluded the coronavirus pandemic will force the cancellation of the event.

The Australian Olympic Committee is continuing its planning to ensure the Australian Olympic Team arrives in Tokyo, competes and returns home safe and COVID-free.

Fox told Deborah Knight it’s important to be adaptable.

“I’m not getting my emotions running until there’s an official statement about this.

“Obviously we work extremely hard and we want this to go ahead but I’m also looking to go towards Paris 2024.

“I’m preparing for Tokyo as is but im also trying to … plan for other things that happen.”

