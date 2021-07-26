4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • QLD
  • ‘Anywhere, anytime’: Covert road safety..

‘Anywhere, anytime’: Covert road safety cameras to be rolled out across Queensland

4 hours ago
Scott Emerson
racqroad safety cameras
Article image for ‘Anywhere, anytime’: Covert road safety cameras to be rolled out across Queensland

New high-tech cameras will be rolled out across Queensland, but drivers won’t be told where they’ll be.

A six-month trial detected more than 15,000 people illegally using a phone while driving and more than 2,200 people not wearing a seatbelt.

From today, warnings will be issued and from October, drivers caught doing the wrong thing will face big penalties.

RACQ spokesperson Renee Smith told Scott Emerson the fines were hefty.

“They’re big, there’s not doubt about it. we’re looking at fines of over $1000, so $1033 and four demerit points if you’re caught with your [phone] anywhere on you.”

She hoped the threat of a big fine was enough to deter people.

“These cameras are here, they are here to stay and to try and stop this addiction we have to our mobile phones. Motorists jus aren’t putting down our phones.”

It won’t be publicised where the cameras will be.

“We don’t know exactly where they are going to be that’s the big mystery, I think that is going to keep all motorists right around the state on their toes, there’s going to be a mixture of both fixed and mobile cameras being used and we won’t find out, TMR won’t be publishing where these cameras are or the number of cameras out there.

“So we should assume we could be caught anywhere, anytime.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full discussion on 4BC Drive

Image: iStock 

Scott Emerson
LocalNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873