‘Anywhere, anytime’: Covert road safety cameras to be rolled out across Queensland

New high-tech cameras will be rolled out across Queensland, but drivers won’t be told where they’ll be.

A six-month trial detected more than 15,000 people illegally using a phone while driving and more than 2,200 people not wearing a seatbelt.

From today, warnings will be issued and from October, drivers caught doing the wrong thing will face big penalties.

RACQ spokesperson Renee Smith told Scott Emerson the fines were hefty.

“They’re big, there’s not doubt about it. we’re looking at fines of over $1000, so $1033 and four demerit points if you’re caught with your [phone] anywhere on you.”

She hoped the threat of a big fine was enough to deter people.

“These cameras are here, they are here to stay and to try and stop this addiction we have to our mobile phones. Motorists jus aren’t putting down our phones.”

It won’t be publicised where the cameras will be.

“We don’t know exactly where they are going to be that’s the big mystery, I think that is going to keep all motorists right around the state on their toes, there’s going to be a mixture of both fixed and mobile cameras being used and we won’t find out, TMR won’t be publishing where these cameras are or the number of cameras out there.

“So we should assume we could be caught anywhere, anytime.”

