Anthony Seibold’s passionate defence of star pair’s meet up

Brisbane Broncos coach Anthony Seibold has denied star players Darius Boyd and Jack Bird were doing anything wrong after they were snapped together yesterday.

The pair were seen sitting at a table at a New Farm park together alongside Boyd’s daughter at around lunchtime.

Seibold revealed the pair have caught up regularly with Boyd helping Bird deal with his season-ending injury after he tore his ACL just prior the 2020 season beginning.

The 45-year-old told The Continuous Call Team the club had been in contact with the Queensland Premier’s office who had no problem with it.

“We alerted the Premier’s office of that photo straightaway and the Premier didn’t have an issue with it whatsoever,” Seibold said.

“Darius has done a weekly check in with Jack Bird, I’m sure you’re all aware of Jack’s situation at the moment.

“He took Jack down to the park, he can’t exercise and I understand they were keeping social distancing from talking to both the guys and looking at the photo.

“Darius or Jack didn’t put anything up on social media and I’m pretty protective of my players.”‘

Players will attend a briefing on Monday with their clubs about the protocols they have to abide by for the NRL competition to return followed by a return to training later that week.

Image: Getty/Mark Metcalfe.