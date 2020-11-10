Annastacia Palaszczuk’s ‘new blood’ expected to ‘turbocharge’ economic hub

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced her Cabinet reshuffle.

Gaven MP Meaghan Scanlon, Townsville MP Scott Stewart and Nudgee MP Leanne Linard will join the ranks of the frontbench, with portfolios yet to be announced.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles will vacate his role as Health Minister, to be replaced by Attorney-General Yvette D’Ath, and will take on the State Development portfolio.

Federal Labor MP for Oxley Milton Dick denied suggestions the Premier’s changes came at the behest of certain factions or unions.

“She wanted regional representation, she wanted new blood coming into the Cabinet,” he told Scott Emerson.

“Great new faces to refresh the ministry, to turbocharge our region – particularly in that south-west hub where we’ve got a lot of economic development happening.

“Steven’s done a great job … but he obviously wants a new challenge, and I think he’ll do a terrific job.”

Image: Nine News