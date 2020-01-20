4BC
‘An hour of power’: Brooke Corte kicks off Money News

7 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Brooke CorteBusiness Featured

Brooke Corte is ready to take the reigns as the new host of Money News.

With nearly 20 years experience as a business journalist, Brooke spent most of her time anchoring the 24-hour business channel, Sky News Business.

Money News kicks off tonight from 7pm-8pm on 2GB and 3AW and from 6pm-7pm on 4BC.

Brooke says she is looking forward to breaking down all the top business stories each day.

“It’s an hour of power this year!”

She gives Deborah Knight a preview of what to expect for the first show of the year.

