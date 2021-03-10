4BC
‘A better man than he is a footballer’: Cameron Smith’s dad weighs in on retirement

3 hours ago
Peter Psaltis
cameron smithwayne smith
Article image for ‘A better man than he is a footballer’: Cameron Smith’s dad weighs in on retirement

Cameron Smith’s father Wayne says his son is an even “better man than he is a footballer” after the Storm legend announced his retirement today.

He told Peter Psaltis on Wide World of Sports he was relieved his son would get a break from some in the media.

“I always thought he would retire, because he was enjoying the time with his children over the break,” Wayne Smith said.

“He texted me this morning to say ‘I will be making an announcement today’ and I thought well he’s going to be in Melbourne for the statue unveiling, and I thought he’s not going to make an announcement in Melbourne he’s going to play for the Titans or the Broncos!”

He said he has an incredible memory and recall, which helped him immensely in the game.

He said for everything reported on his character, he’s a great man.

“For such a great player, he is a better man than he is a footballer, let me tell you that.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full chat

Image: Nine News

