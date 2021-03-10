Cameron Smith formally announces retirement from rugby league

Former Melbourne Storm captain Cameron Smith is official retiring.

The star, often mentioned among the game’s greatest ever players, will not return to the Storm or professional rugby league, the club announced on social media.

Cameron Smith has today announced his retirement from professional rugby league.

Cam is not only among the most decorated players the game has ever seen, he made an immeasurable contribution to our club on and off the field, and his legacy will be remembered in Melbourne forever. pic.twitter.com/iEqxelnvQA — Melbourne Storm 🏆 (@storm) March 10, 2021

Among his numerous achievements, Smith is the only NRL player to have played more than 400 matches, and holds the record for highest point scorer and most goals kicked.

Smith declared his career decision on the eve of his club’s first match of the 2021 Premiership, at the unveiling of his bronze statue at AAMI Park.

He told media he made his choice only a week ago, but will remain involved in the NRL in some capacity after a break.

“I was very fortunate to be a part of such a wonderful organisation, filled with many great footballers but great people as well.

“It felt like the right time to finish.”

Image: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images