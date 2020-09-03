4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

AMBER ALERT | Serious concerns for missing Gold Coast girl

5 hours ago
4BC News
Amber AlertMissing person

Police are seeking urgent community assistance to locate a missing 11-year-old Gold Coast girl, Laine-Ella Hyland.

The girl was subject to a previous media release after she was seen leaving her Main Beach home at 8.30pm on Tuesday, August 18.

Laine-Ella was last seen at a Southport address on Thursday, August 24 and has not been heard or seen since.

Police hold serious concerns for her welfare.

The girl is described as Caucasian, around 150cm in height, of slim build with shoulder length blonde hair, and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a grey coloured hoodie and black shorts.

Ring 131 564 to provide information about this abduction.

Please ring 000 for life threatening information about this abduction.

 

4BC News
CrimeNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873