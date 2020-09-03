AMBER ALERT | Serious concerns for missing Gold Coast girl

Police are seeking urgent community assistance to locate a missing 11-year-old Gold Coast girl, Laine-Ella Hyland.

The girl was subject to a previous media release after she was seen leaving her Main Beach home at 8.30pm on Tuesday, August 18.

Laine-Ella was last seen at a Southport address on Thursday, August 24 and has not been heard or seen since.

Police hold serious concerns for her welfare.

The girl is described as Caucasian, around 150cm in height, of slim build with shoulder length blonde hair, and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a grey coloured hoodie and black shorts.

Ring 131 564 to provide information about this abduction.

Please ring 000 for life threatening information about this abduction.