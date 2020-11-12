‘All out war’: Deborah Knight rips into QLD Treasurer’s ‘cheap shot’ at NSW
Deborah Knight has slammed the Queensland Treasurer’s comments over NSW’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
The state government has hinted at opening up to Victoria before Sydneysiders, “mortifying” Gladys Berejiklian.
The Treasurer told 4BC Breakfast NSW is failing to control the virus, compared to Victoria which has recorded no new cases in 13 days.
“This is just unbelievable!” Deborah Knight said.
“You can’t compare the two states.
“It’s a cheap shot accusing the NSW Premier of not being focused on the job.”
Image: Nine News