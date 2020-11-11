QLD Treasurer hits out at NSW Premier over border tensions

Treasurer Cameron Dick has hit out at the NSW Premier as Gladys Berejiklian implores Queensland to open up its borders.

The Government has hinted at opening up to Victoria before Sydneysiders, “mortifying” Gladys Berejiklian.

The Treasurer told Neil Breen NSW still can’t control the virus, despite there being only a handful of cases recorded the last couple of weeks.

“How did Victoria manage to crush the second wave but NSW doesn’t?

“Gladys Berejiklian has spent more time attacking and criticising Queensland than managing her own state.”

Image: Nine News