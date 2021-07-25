‘Alarming’ trend among Queensland drivers revealed by police

An “alarming” trend among Queensland drivers has come to light in new statistics released by the state’s police force, according to Acting Chief Superintendent Ray Rohweder.

Operation Tango Anaconda tested more than 22,000 drivers across the state for traces of drugs on the state’s roads, and at least 4000 people tested positive for illicit substances.

“The way forward is to educate the driving public more,” Acting Chief Superintendent Rohweder told Neil Breen.

“We need to absolutely enforce the letter of the law around these matters and get the message out there that you’ll get caught.”

