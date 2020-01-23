Alan Jones to return to radio with special bushfire broadcast

Alan Jones returns to the airwaves next week but not from his radio studios in Sydney or Brisbane.

Instead, he’s announced a special broadcast from the bushfire-ravaged south coast of New South Wales.

Alan will host his first two shows of 2020 from Batemans Bay on Tuesday and Wednesday, January 28 and 29 (details below).

Having already visited the region during his holiday break, Alan tells Chris Smith he’s well aware of the devastation locals are facing.

“Chris, I think I’m quite good with words. I’m going to struggle on Tuesday because there are no words to describe what I saw.

“I got a helicopter down there and I got on the ground and it is beyond description.

“I was so overwhelmed by what I saw I rang Andrew [Constance] and said, ‘I’ve got clothes that I haven’t worn for the last 12 months. I’m ripping them out of the wardrobe and I’m bringing them down… because these people have nothing.'”

Alan also gave his take on the bushfire crisis that’s been gripping the nation, saying he wants to “dismantle some of the hysteria” when he returns to the radio.

Alan also gave his opinion on the sports funding scandal that is rocking the government.

He says the minister responsible, Bridget McKenzie, should be the first of several heads to roll.

“The thing that has to happen here is that the whole leadership of the National Party should go.

“McCormack should go, McKenzie should go, clean the National Party leadership out. Here’s your golden opportunity to do it.”

ALAN JONES BUSHFIRE BROADCAST:

Alan will be broadcasting from Club Catalina in Batemans Bay on Tuesday, January 28 and Wednesday, January 29.

The public is invited to attend at any time throughout the show, from 5.30am to 9am.