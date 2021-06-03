4BC
Aged care CEO backs ‘no jab, no work’ in wake of aged care deaths

2 hours ago
Deborah Knight
aged careGrant MillardNewmarch HouseVaccine rollout
Article image for Aged care CEO backs ‘no jab, no work’ in wake of aged care deaths

Anglicare Sydney CEO Grant Millard has taken aim at the lack of clear authority in aged care, and the slow vaccine rollout for workers in the sector.

The lack of record-keeping, he told Deborah Knight, is “staggering”, and backed growing calls to make vaccination mandatory for aged care staff.

“If we open borders, you have to have a significant amount [of staff], if not exclusively all of them, vaccinated.”

Mr Millard expressed concern for the situation in Victoria, with an outbreak at the Arcare Maidstone aged care home hanging in the balance.

“We’ve had a major drill at one of our homes today involving media, local health districts … it’s a live issue that we’re getting ready for.

“We know from having no community transmission to [the virus] being on your doorstep is a very short distance in time.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News

