Aged care advocates demand ‘extraordinary measures’ to improve at-home care

Aged care advocates are demanding the federal government take control and “bring in extraordinary measures” to make home care accessible during the pandemic.

A new survey has found over half of Australians are considering removing their elderly relatives from aged care altogether.

National Seniors Australia chief advocate Ian Henschke told Deborah Knight the wait to access at-home care can be cruel, inhumane, and unfair.

Mr Henschke said more needs to be done to ensure people know what help is available, especially for those who can’t afford to wait.

“Those people that are desperate, they should know that that scheme is available; they should know that they don’t have to wait and die while they’re waiting.

“Otherwise, you’ll go into aged care at a time when COVID is in there.

“More people have died in Victoria, than the bombing of Darwin, in aged care homes because of COVID; so this is just unacceptable.”

