4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

AFP seek extradition of man who ‘brought misery upon Australia’

1 hour ago
Ray Hadley
afpReece KershawTse Chi Lop
Article image for AFP seek extradition of man who ‘brought misery upon Australia’

Australian Federal Police are seeking to extradite an alleged Asian drug syndicate leader after he was arrested in the Netherlands. 

AFP issued an arrest warrant for Tse Chi Lop in 2019 over his alleged connection to the trafficking of heroin and methamphetamine into Australia.

Commissioner Reece Kershaw told Ray Hadley “he has brought misery upon Australia”.

“We’ve been after him for a long time.

“He was holed up in different countries.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty/Scott Barbour 

Ray Hadley
CrimeNewsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873