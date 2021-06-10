AFL legend Kevin Sheedy’s word of warning for Fight MND’s Big Freeze sliders

On Monday, sports stars and media personalities will take the plunge for Big Freeze 7.

The Big Freeze is one of the biggest events in the calendar in the fight against motor neurone disease, to prolong and improve the lives of people with MND.

AFL legend and past participant Kevin Sheedy told Ray Hadley his own father died to MND at 50, having survived 20 months after the diagnosis.

Fight MND founder Neale Daniher’s seven years of survival to raise the profile of the “rotten beast” has made him beloved by all, he said.

“You’ve got to appreciate that leadership.”

In 2016, Sheedy took to the slide dressed as famous fairy Tinkerbell, and had a word of warning for this year’s sliders.

“You’d swear you’d be down in Antarctica, mate.”

Image: Scott Barbour/AFL Media/Getty Images