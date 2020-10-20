4BC
AFL boss’ message to Queensland ‘on behalf of Victorians’

7 hours ago
Neil Breen
AFLAFL Grand Final

AFL boss Gillon McMclachlan has issued a heartfelt thank you to Queenslanders for embracing the game, after tickets to the Grand Final at the Gabba sold out in less than 20 minutes.

He told Neil Breen the ratings and crowds had been great, and Victorians were buoyed by the support.

“[I was] pleasantly surprised. But the demand was incredible,” he told Neil Breen.

“[There] was uncertainty, obviously never selling into Queensland and two Victorian teams, I think it’s a great testament for the support our game has got up here and the momentum we have, and I want to thank everyone.”

He was emphatic in his praise for Queenslanders.

“Thanks for helping us get through this period, we appreciate it.

“On behalf of Victorians, thanks to Queensland for letting us in and embracing us … the game going through has helped a lot of Victorians too, so thank you.”

Neil Breen
