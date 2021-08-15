Afghanistan airport swarmed as Taliban claims power in capital

Thousands are swarming the Kabul International Airport after the Taliban stormed the Afghanistan capital.

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has relinquished power to Taliban commander Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and fled the country.

Commercial flights have reportedly been suspended, with only military planes operating.

Another Saigon moment: chaotic scenes at Kabul International Airport. No security. None. pic.twitter.com/6BuXqBTHWk — Saad Mohseni (@saadmohseni) August 15, 2021

Professor of Global Islamic Politics at Deakin University Greg Barton told Neil Breen the evolving situation in Afghanistan is “the worst-possible imaginable transition”.

“Joe Biden is a victim of his own hubris.

“I think in many ways he means well but he rejected the collective advice of the feds and security establishment.

“What’s not in question is that this transition has been very badly managed.”

