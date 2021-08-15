4BC
Afghanistan airport swarmed as Taliban claims power in capital

2 hours ago
Neil Breen
afghanistan
Article image for Afghanistan airport swarmed as Taliban claims power in capital

Thousands are swarming the Kabul International Airport after the Taliban stormed the Afghanistan capital. 

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has relinquished power to Taliban commander Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and fled the country.

Commercial flights have reportedly been suspended, with only military planes operating.

Press PLAY below to hear the latest update on Afghanistan

Professor of Global Islamic Politics at Deakin University Greg Barton told Neil Breen the evolving situation in Afghanistan is “the worst-possible imaginable transition”.

“Joe Biden is a victim of his own hubris.

“I think in many ways he means well but he rejected the collective advice of the feds and security establishment.

“What’s not in question is that this transition has been very badly managed.”

Press PLAY below to hear his analysis of the unfolding events 

Image: Saad Mohseni / Twitter 

Neil Breen
NewsWorld
