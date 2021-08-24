4BC
ACCC warns of new identify theft scam

3 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Article image for ACCC warns of new identify theft scam

The Australian Consumer and Competition Commission (ACCC) has today learned of a new scam doing the rounds asking victims to update their passport. 

The scam, which is being sent as a text or on email.

ACCC deputy chair Delia Rickard alerted Scott Emerson to the new scam, after they were today advised by DFAT.

“There are SMSes gong around, saying it’s time to update your passport.

“But instead of telling you to go to their website, where you can find al of the information, it gives you a link, requiring you to fill in all sorts of personal information.

“If you get one of those, it’s a scam, don’t go there, it’s a form of identity theft.”

Press PLAY below to hear more about the other scam hitting Australia like a ‘tsunami’

Image: Getty

Scott Emerson
