‘Absolutely tragic’: Thousands of workers stood down amid JBS cyber attack

The FBI is investigating the cyber attack on JBS, the world’s largest meat processor, while the company has temporarily suspended its Australian operations.

Queensland’s meat workers’ union says up to 4,000 workers might lose out on a week’s worth of wages due to the suspected ransomware attack.

Ipswich Councillor Paul Tully described it as “absolutely tragic”.

“Whether it’s from Russia, China, North Korea, makes no difference the real people who are hurting are the battlers who need the money to feed their families.”

He said it had a major impact on the local community.

“This is very, very bad for our city, there are 47 JBS abattoirs or meat processors around Australia and it’s just amazing something can be done online has put so many people out of work.”

He said workers had expressed their “regret and horror” to him.

“We have a lot of of ordinary Ipwichians and people around our city, people who have worked there at JBS for many years, people who are dedicated to their work, they are out of employment, don’t get paid and it’s their families and kids that are suffering.”

