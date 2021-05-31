4BC
Cyber attack on JBS shuts down meatworks across the world

8 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Agriculture Minster David LittleproudJBS
Article image for Cyber attack on JBS shuts down meatworks across the world

Multinational meat processor JBS has been forced to shut down its Queensland abattoirs following a major cyber attack.

The company has processing facilities in Townsville, Dinmore, and Rockhampton and across the country employs 11,000 people.

Agriculture Minster David Littleproud told Scott Emerson said it was too early to speculate who was responsible for the attack.

“Very concerning and obviously it has put a significant disruption into the supply chain.

“As you’ve said it’s further than their Australian operations it’s a global attack and we are working with international partners around to trace and rectify and prosecute where possible who has perpetrated this attack.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: iStock

Scott Emerson
NewsQLD
