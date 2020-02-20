4BC
‘A real love thing’: 10cc kicking off tour around Australia

3 hours ago
Deborah Knight
10CCGraham Gouldman

Famous 70s English rock band, 10cc, is returning to Australia for a grand tour.

The rock band is returning to Australia with ‘The Things We Do For Love 2020 Tour’.

Founder Graham Gouldman tells Deborah Knight live shows are a way for musicians to express themselves.

“It’s a real love thing… just look out at those smiling faces when people sing along and it just makes us feel good.

“It kind of set up like a circle of love between the audience and the band.”

For more info on the tour click HERE

Deborah Knight
EntertainmentMusic
