A psychologist’s strategy for coping with the pandemic

A clinical psychologist has outlined some handy tips for those that are struggling to cope with the uncertainty of the pandemic.

Associate Professor at the Australian College of Applied Psychology Vikki Knott says it’s all about accepting what you can’t control.

“The first thing to do would be to acknowledge that times are indeed tough, and it’s okay to be feeling anxious or stressed or a little bit low,” she told Bill McDonald on 4BC Afternoons.

“Consider allocating a portion of the day – say ten minutes for worrying – during this time write down all your worries, just go crazy.

“And consider when you’re writing these down are these real worries … are these things you can control or do something about here and now, or are they hypothetical worries, in other words are you predicting the worst … catastrophising

“If they are hypothetical worries … lets just let them go and not put any importance on them.”

