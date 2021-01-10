‘A bit of banter’: Cricket fans cast doubt on Indian players’ racism claims

Fellow cricket fans have defended the actions of a group of spectators at the SCG amid allegations of racist taunting.

Play was stopped during day four of the third Test when Indian bowler Mohammed Siraj spoke to the umpires about crowd behaviour.

Six people were subsequently ejected from the ground by police.

However, nearby spectator Alex told Chris Smith the group weren’t being racist, but merely exhibiting “Aussie humour”.

“They said it was for intoxication, but it was really because of the sledging.

“It was all a bit of banter and one-liners, [there] was nothing racist at all said to this guy.

“Indian fans came up to me and they were loving it; they were even throwing some one-liners at the Australian team when they came out to field.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full story

Image: Fox Sports via Nine News