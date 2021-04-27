2032 Olympics: Lord mayor welcomes ‘final piece’ of the funding puzzle

Brisbane’s Lord Mayor has welcomed the pledge from the federal government in their pledge to fund 50 per cent of the critical infrastructure works for the 2032 Olympics.

Cr Adrian Schrinner said it will give “Queensland incredible worldwide publicity”.

“It was one of the final pieces in the jigsaw puzzle, to make sure all the planets aligned to give us the best chance of being the host city for 2032.

“What we have seen with the 50-50 deal is far more beneficial than the Sydney Olympics.

“In Sydney, the federal government didn’t put nearly as much money towards the bid so that left more of a cost on the state government.”

He said it will be held in late July/early August if south-east Queensland gets the go ahead.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the 50-50 arrangement is not just for funding, but also for decision making.

“A genuine 50-50 partnership is what’s been proposed to the state government.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

RELATED