4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

2032 Olympics: Lord mayor welcomes ‘final piece’ of the funding puzzle

2 hours ago
Scott Emerson
2032 OlympicsBrisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner
Article image for 2032 Olympics: Lord mayor welcomes ‘final piece’ of the funding puzzle

Brisbane’s Lord Mayor has welcomed the pledge from the federal government in their pledge to fund 50 per cent of the critical infrastructure works for the 2032 Olympics.

Cr Adrian Schrinner said it will give “Queensland incredible worldwide publicity”.

“It was one of the final pieces in the jigsaw puzzle, to make sure all the planets aligned to give us the best chance of being the host city for 2032.

“What we have seen with the 50-50 deal is far more beneficial than the Sydney Olympics.

“In Sydney, the federal government didn’t put nearly as much money towards the bid so that left more of a cost on the state government.”

He said it will be held in late July/early August if south-east Queensland gets the go ahead.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the 50-50 arrangement is not just for funding, but also for decision making.

“A genuine 50-50 partnership is what’s been proposed to the state government.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

RELATED

Confirmed: Federal government to fund 50% of critical infrastructure for 2032 Games

Scott Emerson
EntertainmentLifestyleNewsQLDSummer Olympics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873