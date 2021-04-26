4BC
Confirmed: Federal government to fund 50% of critical infrastructure for 2032 Games

2 hours ago
Article image for Confirmed: Federal government to fund 50% of critical infrastructure for 2032 Games

The federal government will fund half of the funding for critical infrastructure required for south-east Queensland to host the 2032 Olympics.

Fairfax MP Ted O’Brien, Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s representative for the Olympics, rejected media reports the government had backed the state’s push for a major redevelopment of the Gabba stadium.

But he confirmed the government is “backing Queensland” all the way.

“[Scott Morrison] has made an announcement which is truly unprecedented, that the federal government is prepared to fund critical infrastructure for the Games, to the tune of 50 per cent,” he told Scott Emerson.

“In other words this is a genuine team Australia moment, a genuine partnership where the federal government is saying we are prepared to do what o other federal government has done.”

He said they are not giving a blank yes to the Gabba but it was “on the drawing board”.

“We are yet to see designs, we are yet to see business case.

“We are yet to see scoping.

“Today’s announcement is not that we are funding the Gabba.”

Press PLAY below to hear more

