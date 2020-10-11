Zac Lomax: it was the best feeling ever

Star Dragons centre Zac Lomax could hardly contain his emotions after receiving a call from Blues coach Brad Fittler.

“It was the best feeling ever. And to be able to get the phone call at the same time I had all my best mates there was unreal. It was definitely a moment I won’t be forgetting any time soon.”

Having established himself as one of the best young centres in the game, Lomax said he looked up to Jarryd Hayne and Benji Marshall. But when it comes to the cauldron of Origin, he can’t go past Paul Gallen.

“As a New South Welshman, it’d be someone like Paul Gallen. he was the face of the NSW team when I was a young fella, he was someone me and my family admired…just how hard he worked and how much he wanted to win.”