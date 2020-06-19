4BC
‘You’ve made me feel like I’m 20 again!’: Ray Hadley gets the ultimate surprise on the open line

52 mins ago
Ray Hadley
Sylvia Rayevera lynn

Tributes are pouring in for ‘the forces’ sweetheart‘ Dame Vera Lynn, who has passed away at the age of 103.

The iconic British wartime singer is most famous for her World War II song ‘We’ll Meet Again‘, which became a national anthem for the UK.

Ray Hadley received a lovely call from Sylvia who shared her memories of the time Vera Lynn performed at a cocktail party in her home in 1980.

“We’d formed the Australian Ladies’ Variety Association – Women in Showbusiness… and Dame Vera was our first patron.

“I was an entertainer myself and I ended up in a warzone in Vietnam entertaining the troops.”

This revelation prompted Ray to ask the caller her name, revealing she is the much loved Australian performer Sylvia Raye.

“Sylvia Raye… you’re Kidding!

“Oh, Sylvia I love your music!

“You’ve made my day… it’s a blast from the past.

“You’ve made me feel like I’m 20 again!”

Click PLAY below to hear the astonishing call

AustraliaEntertainmentNewsWorld
