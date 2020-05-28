4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘You’ve had his back’: Peta Credlin’s message to Alan Jones’ loyal listeners

5 hours ago
Alan Jones
Peta Credlin

Peta Credlin has paid her respects to Alan Jones’ loyal listeners as many call in to farewell the radio great.

“It’s a tough day,” she admitted.

“I want to say to your listeners, your support of this wonderful man has kept him going.

“I tell you what listeners, you’ve had his back.

“Many nights we’ve come off air at Sky, he’s spoken about you like you’re family. You can hear it in his voice, he treats you with enormous respect.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full message

Alan Jones
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873