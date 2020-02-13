‘You’ve gotta move on’: Barnaby Joyce insists he isn’t trying to derail the government

Barnaby Joyce rejects claims he is trying to bring down the government after he contested the National leadership.

Last week, Barnaby Joyce challenged Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack for the leadership of the Nationals.

Mr McCormack only narrowly survived, with reports suggesting he defeated Mr Joyce 11 votes to 10.

Mr Joyce tells Ben Fordham he supports the current leadership.

“I think it’s really important that people clearly understand that there’s no intention, whatsoever, to destabilise the government.

“Colleagues and myself had a shot, we lost and when you lose, you lose, that’s it. You’ve gotta move on.

“I need the McCormack-Morrison government to prevail and I’m going to be diligent and train myself into those lines.”

