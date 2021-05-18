‘You’ve got to act’: Ray Hadley calls for investigation into claims of police oversight

Ray Hadley is calling on Queensland’s Police Commissioner to respond to an oversight by police in responding to an alleged domestic violence incident over the weekend.

Police were called to a Wooloowin home at 11pm on Saturday, May 15 on reports of a high level disturbance.

Pharmacist Curtis Shea Mickan was arrested and taken to the Brisbane Watch House, but was released hours later on ‘strict conditions’ and no charges.

The Courier Mail reports police did not have details of the alleged assault by Mickan on his wife until after his release.

Police allege Mickan returned to the property after his release, around 6am on Sunday, May 16, and set the home alight.

“Well surely … coppers would err on the side of caution,” Ray said.

“If there’s a blue at a house, a significant blue, … you’d keep the bloke in custody and then do a bit more investigating and go and interview the witnesses.

“I mean, Katarina Carroll, the Police Commissioner, you’ve got to act!”

Queensland Police Union General President and CEO Ian Leavers weighed in on Mickan’s release, stating he was released without charges because “domestic violence is not a crime”. (See the full statement below)

Police Union General President and CEO Ian Leavers’ full statement: “Every single police officer involved in the Wooloowin matter did everything by the book and no police officer did anything wrong! “The person was not charged because domestic violence is not a crime. “If the public want those accused of domestic violence charged, then adopt the QPU’s policy of creating a new offence of “Commit domestic violence”. “Until then don’t blame police for the actions of alleged domestic violence offenders. “It is simply nonsense for the armchair critics of hard working police to say we should be locking people up (without charge) and holding them in custody (without charge) and putting them before a magistrate?!?! “It makes no sense at all and next ridiculous thing we will see from the armchair critics of police will be them calling for all police to be issued with Tarot cards and crystal balls immediately so police can identify a would-be, potential homicidal arsonist domestic violence causing individual just by looking at them and before they even commit an alleged offence. “Police did exactly the correct thing at all times in the Arundel incident, and leading up to it, too. “Police are overworked as it is, picking up the slack for every other government department who is failing to do their job. “Take the QAS for example who are always missing in action forcing police to act as taxis for patients and now the armchair critics expect police to use our psychic powers to keep people in custody indefinitely without charge? “Makes no sense at all and yet again, whether it’s QAS not doing their job, or our DV laws being woefully inadequate, it’s police who ALWAYs seem to be blamed for EVERY other government department’s failings.”

