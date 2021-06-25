‘You’re not funny’: Ray Hadley flays radio host’s ‘poor attempt at humour’

Ray Hadley has castigated a Triple M presenter for an NRL joke that missed the mark this morning.

Rush Hour host Ben Dobbin was speaking to Marto on The Big Breakfast about Sunday’s State of Origin match.

“I thought well, it has to be a joke, it’s a poor attempt at humour…” Ray said.

“I can tell you now, Ben, you’re not funny.

“Leave the jokes to really funny blokes like Brohman or Raudonikis or others that have done it in the past.”

Dobbin has addressed the comments in a Tweet following backlash.