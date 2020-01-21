4BC
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘Your opinion is horrific!’: Controversial..

‘Your opinion is horrific!’: Controversial list of the best Aussie foods

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham

Ben Fordham is outraged at the self-proclaimed List King’s latest ranking of the best Aussie foods of all time.

Bruno Bouchet has ordered a sausage sanger, fairy bread, drumstick and vegemite on toast while putting the much-loved pavlova at the bottom.

Ben Fordham: “Where’s the Zooper Dooper!? It doesn’t get a run!”

Bruno Bouchet: “Nor should it! A bit of flavoured water, no thanks.”

Ben has called out the placing of the Anzac biscuit and the Viennetta.

“Well, I think your opinion is horrific.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.