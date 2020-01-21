‘Your opinion is horrific!’: Controversial list of the best Aussie foods
Ben Fordham is outraged at the self-proclaimed List King’s latest ranking of the best Aussie foods of all time.
Bruno Bouchet has ordered a sausage sanger, fairy bread, drumstick and vegemite on toast while putting the much-loved pavlova at the bottom.
Ben Fordham: “Where’s the Zooper Dooper!? It doesn’t get a run!”
Bruno Bouchet: “Nor should it! A bit of flavoured water, no thanks.”
Ben has called out the placing of the Anzac biscuit and the Viennetta.
“Well, I think your opinion is horrific.”
