‘Your opinion is horrific!’: Controversial list of the best Aussie foods

Ben Fordham is outraged at the self-proclaimed List King’s latest ranking of the best Aussie foods of all time.

Bruno Bouchet has ordered a sausage sanger, fairy bread, drumstick and vegemite on toast while putting the much-loved pavlova at the bottom.

Ben Fordham: “Where’s the Zooper Dooper!? It doesn’t get a run!” Bruno Bouchet: “Nor should it! A bit of flavoured water, no thanks.”

Ben has called out the placing of the Anzac biscuit and the Viennetta.

“Well, I think your opinion is horrific.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview