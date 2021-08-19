Your life in lockdown: A six word story
Deborah Knight’s listeners are making history by compiling short but sweet accounts of life under lockdown.
Some listeners took to the six-word challenge with a glass-half full attitude:
- “Got the jab, life goes on”
- “I am baking my life away!”
- “Thanks lockdown, no more parking problems”
Others reflected on the more challenging aspects of lockdown:
- “Rack off COVID, absolutely over it”
- “Just realising how weak we are”
- “Stir crazy children, please send beer”
