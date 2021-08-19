4BC
Your life in lockdown: A six word story

3 hours ago
Deborah Knight
lockdownopen line
Article image for Your life in lockdown: A six word story

Deborah Knight’s listeners are making history by compiling short but sweet accounts of life under lockdown.

Some listeners took to the six-word challenge with a glass-half full attitude:

  • “Got the jab, life goes on”
  • “I am baking my life away!”
  • “Thanks lockdown, no more parking problems”

Others reflected on the more challenging aspects of lockdown:

  • “Rack off COVID, absolutely over it”
  • “Just realising how weak we are”
  • “Stir crazy children, please send beer”

Press PLAY below to hear some more six-word lockdown stories

 

