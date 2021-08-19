Your life in lockdown: A six word story

Deborah Knight’s listeners are making history by compiling short but sweet accounts of life under lockdown.

Some listeners took to the six-word challenge with a glass-half full attitude:

“Got the jab, life goes on”

“I am baking my life away!”

“Thanks lockdown, no more parking problems”

Others reflected on the more challenging aspects of lockdown:

“Rack off COVID, absolutely over it”

“Just realising how weak we are”

“Stir crazy children, please send beer”

