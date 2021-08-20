4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is free and easy.

You will soon need to register to keep streaming 4BC online. Register an account or skip for now to do it later.

Find out more about registration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Young prodigy gives impromptu violin concert on-air

3 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Christian Liclassical music
Article image for Young prodigy gives impromptu violin concert on-air

An extraordinary 13-year-old prodigy violinist has given listeners an impromptu performance of Schön Rosmarin. 

Christian Li recently made headlines as the youngest artist to ever record Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons and is soon set to debut an album with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra.

“I started playing violin when I was five, initially as a hobby,” Christian told Deborah Knight.

“Looking back now, I think it’s my violin teacher’s recognition and encouragement which gradually made me enjoy practicing and performing in front of an audience.”

Deborah suggested he play for listeners during their chat – a request which was followed up by the sound of Christian “running out” to grab his instrument.

Press PLAY below to hear Christian play 

Image: Christian Li / YouTube

Deborah Knight
LifestyleMusic
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873