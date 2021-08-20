Young prodigy gives impromptu violin concert on-air

An extraordinary 13-year-old prodigy violinist has given listeners an impromptu performance of Schön Rosmarin.

Christian Li recently made headlines as the youngest artist to ever record Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons and is soon set to debut an album with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra.

“I started playing violin when I was five, initially as a hobby,” Christian told Deborah Knight.

“Looking back now, I think it’s my violin teacher’s recognition and encouragement which gradually made me enjoy practicing and performing in front of an audience.”

Deborah suggested he play for listeners during their chat – a request which was followed up by the sound of Christian “running out” to grab his instrument.

Image: Christian Li / YouTube