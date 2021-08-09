4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Young people stepping up in ‘staggering’ numbers to lend a helping hand

2 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Centre for Volunteering NSWcommunityKindnessvolunteering
Article image for Young people stepping up in ‘staggering’ numbers to lend a helping hand

The younger generation are bucking the lazy and self-absorbed stereotype, volunteering to help others in droves.

Centre for Volunteering CEO Gemma Rygate told Deborah Knight more than 87 per cent of NSW residents aged 18-24 volunteered either formally or informally in 2020.

“The figure is staggering.

“They’re doing all sorts of things; directly helping people, individuals and groups in their communities, working for the environment, support work, coaching.

“They really do step up, so it’s a myth that young people don’t volunteer.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
CharityNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873