Young girl medically evacuated from Christmas Island to Perth

A young girl whose family has been detained on Christmas Island is being medically evacuated to Perth with a suspected blood infection.

Three-year-old Tharnicaa Murugappan is being transferred from the detention centre to a Perth Hospital with her mother.

The Biloela family’s lawyer Carina Ford said the three-year-old, who was born in Queensland, has been unwell for 10 days, and her mother had to push for the island’s hospital to treat her.

She was flown to hospital with her mother.

The girl’s father and sister remain in detention.