4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘You win’: Paul Gallen backs down over latest biosecurity breaches

3 hours ago
Mark Levy
NRL biosecurityPAUL GALLENrugby league featured

Dragons forward Paul Vaughan and Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett are facing outrage from the NRL community after being caught breaching biosecurity protocols.

Mark Levy unequivocally condemned the pair, lashing out at Bennett for claiming he was confused about the restrictions.

“He was a part of Project Apollo, he knows the rules!

“It’s got to a point where the NRL can’t put up with this. We’ve got to ensure the competition continues.”

Cronulla Sharks legend Paul Gallen admitted the latest breaches are inexcusable and indefensible, telling Mark Levy the fortnight spent in isolation is a waste of their multi-million dollar contracts.

“Mark, you know how much I love to argue with you.

“Back earlier in the year when there was COVID breaches by players I did my best to stick up for them, and I said this is a line in the sand moment.

“Well you know what? I can’t argue with you on this one: you win.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873