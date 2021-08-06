‘You never know’: Olympic champion reflects on Australia’s incredible success in the pool

An Olympic swimming champion has reflected on Australia’s incredible campaign in the pool during the Tokyo Games.

Three-time swimming Olympic gold medallist for the US, Tracey Stockwell, has lived in Brisbane for more than 30 years and said she was so glad the Games could go ahead.

“Amazing, and probably better than expected. Especially by our swimmers,” she told Scott Emerson.

“There’s always a lot of high expectations on the swimmers and with the swimming being in the first week of the Games, I think the Australian sporting community and the entire Australian Olympic Committee look for the swimmers to set a good environment, and a good vibe, spirit, and good results which they certainly didn’t disappoint.

“Probably did even a little bit better than I expected, you never know in the Olympics.

Image: Chen Jianli/Xinhua via Getty Images