‘You never know’: Olympic champion reflects on Australia’s incredible success in the pool

2 hours ago
Scott Emerson
swimmingTokyo OlympicsTracey Stockwell
Article image for ‘You never know’: Olympic champion reflects on Australia’s incredible success in the pool

An Olympic swimming champion has reflected on Australia’s incredible campaign in the pool during the Tokyo Games.

Three-time swimming Olympic gold medallist for the US, Tracey Stockwell, has lived in Brisbane for more than 30 years and said she was so glad the Games could go ahead.

“Amazing, and probably better than expected. Especially by our swimmers,” she told Scott Emerson.

“There’s always a lot of high expectations on the swimmers and with the swimming being in the first week of the Games, I think the Australian sporting community and the entire Australian Olympic Committee look for the swimmers to set a good environment, and a good vibe, spirit, and good results which they certainly didn’t disappoint.

“Probably did even a little bit better than I expected, you never know in the Olympics.

Press PLAY below to hear her insights 

Image: Chen Jianli/Xinhua via Getty Images

Scott Emerson
NewsOlympicsQLDSports
