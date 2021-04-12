4BC
‘You couldn’t pay me’: Peta Credlin adds voice to vaccine doubts

3 hours ago
Neil Breen
Peta Credlin
Article image for ‘You couldn’t pay me’: Peta Credlin adds voice to vaccine doubts

Sky News commentator Peta Credlin has revealed she won’t put her hand up to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine despite being in the eligible age group. 

Speaking to Neil Breen, Ms Credlin said while she’s ‘pro-vaccination’, she’s concerned about reports of clotting in AstraZeneca recipients.

“We are in the AstraZeneca group and you couldn’t pay me to take AstraZeneca.

“I’m not planning to to go anywhere, I don’t feel under threat until Daniel Andrews stuffs it up again this winter, and so, I’m happy to sit back and wait and I’ll take Pfizer.”

Ms Credlin said similar doubts across the population have prevented the Prime Minister from announcing a new vaccine timeline.

“You can’t set a target for a vaccine that basically no one wants anymore.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Neil heard from multiple listeners who plan to turn down the AstraZeneca vaccine, similarly to Peta Credlin.

Listener Alan from Forest Lake called Neil following the interview, saying he, too, would wait for Pfizer.

“I’m the same age as you, but I would rather have the Pfizer,” he said. “I had a blood clot in my calf years ago … and I don’t want to risk it.”

“What I don’t know is, mate, for blokes like you and I, or women like Peta, who are over 50, are we going to get a choice?” Neil asked.

Press PLAY below to hear more 

Image: Getty 

Neil Breen
News
