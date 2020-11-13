You can dance if you want to: Restrictions lifted for gatherings, weddings, State of Origin

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced the easing or removal of a slate of restrictions from 4pm on Tuesday, November 17.

Gatherings in homes and public places will now have a 50-person capacity.

The one-person-per-4sqm rule for indoor venues has been revised down to 2sqm, doubling capacity.

Up to 200 people will be allowed to attend weddings, and everyone can dance.

Funerals will also have a 200-person cap.

Capacity restrictions will be removed altogether for open air, seated ticketed events, allowing for a 100 per cent capacity at Suncorp Stadium for the State of Origin decider.

