Yellow Wiggle Greg Page has spoken to the off-duty nurse who saved his life

Yellow Wiggle Greg Page has spoken to the off-duty nurse who helped save his life.

The original Wiggles stars reunited for a bushfire relief concert at Castle Hill RSL last week but the 48-year-old collapsed at the end of the show.

The Wiggles’ drummer and a member of their finance team were trained in CPR and began working on Page immediately.

A young off-duty nurse happened to be in the crowd and oversaw the emergency efforts, including shocking Page three times with a defibrillator.

The much-loved entertainer is on the road to recovery, with Wiggles manager Paul Field telling Chris Smith he’s getting better each day.

“Still a bit groggy, he’s been through a lot. Still in a bit of shock to be honest. He doesn’t remember much of the incident itself.

“I just got to get it out there, in workplaces everywhere, people should know CPR. I witnessed it saving a life that night.”

After the initial interview, Paul phoned back in to reveal Page has now spoken with his saviour, 23-year-old nurse Grace Jones.

Original red Wiggle Murray Cook tells Deborah Knight he visited Greg in hospital yesterday.

“He’s doing really well, he was making jokes and he’s smiling.

“To go from pretty much his heart stopping, stopping breathing, to that in just a couple of days is such a testament to all the people that helped bring him back.”

Following Greg’s cardiac arrest, there are calls for all public places to have defibrillators.

NSW Ambulance Commissioner Dr Dominic Morgan says all large venues and businesses should invest in one, highlighting just how integral they are to saving lives.

“They’re safe to use. They can’t possibly go wrong.

“All the evidence tells us that it does best if community groups buy these things, own these things, train, work together and save lives.”

