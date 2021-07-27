4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘Years too early’: Victims advocate slams decision to grant parole to Mason Jet Lee’s mother

8 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Bruce MorcombeMason Jet Lee
Article image for ‘Years too early’: Victims advocate slams decision to grant parole to Mason Jet Lee’s mother

The mother of Queensland toddler Mason Jet Lee has been released from jail in a decision that’s been slammed by a prominent child’s safety advocate.

Mason was just 22 months old when he died after being punched in the stomach at a home north of Brisbane in 2016, by Anne Marie Lee’s former boyfriend, William Andrew O’Sullivan.

In 2019, Lee was sentenced to nine years in jail for manslaughter.

The judge took into account the 936 days Lee had already spent behind bars and set her parole eligibility date at July 19, 2019.

Lee and her then-partner pleaded guilty to Mason’s manslaughter and cruelty to a child for failing to get him medical treatment as he suffered an agonising death.

Bruce Morcombe, who founded The Daniel Morcombe Foundation to advocate for children’s safety, says it was premature.

“I know there’s lots of arguments to say the mother should be released, because of extentuating circumstances … but the end of the day, where’s Mason? Mason doesn’t have a voice,” he told Scott Emerson.

“Mason should be going to school, he should be enjoying life like any other youngster and he seems to be totally forgotten and removed from this process.”

He said the injuries Mason suffered were “staggering”.

“I am going into bat for Mason, and I hope the whole of Queensland does the same thing.”

Mr Morcombe said there was a “litany of mistakes” in his case.

“The mother being released from prison, in my view, years too early, is just another failing in the whole system. Hopefully we can learn from it. Hopefully things can be tightened up and the Queensland community can say ‘this is not good enough’.”

Press PLAY below to hear his reaction and his fight

Scott Emerson
NewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873