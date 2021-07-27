‘Years too early’: Victims advocate slams decision to grant parole to Mason Jet Lee’s mother

The mother of Queensland toddler Mason Jet Lee has been released from jail in a decision that’s been slammed by a prominent child’s safety advocate.

Mason was just 22 months old when he died after being punched in the stomach at a home north of Brisbane in 2016, by Anne Marie Lee’s former boyfriend, William Andrew O’Sullivan.

In 2019, Lee was sentenced to nine years in jail for manslaughter.

The judge took into account the 936 days Lee had already spent behind bars and set her parole eligibility date at July 19, 2019.

Lee and her then-partner pleaded guilty to Mason’s manslaughter and cruelty to a child for failing to get him medical treatment as he suffered an agonising death.

Bruce Morcombe, who founded The Daniel Morcombe Foundation to advocate for children’s safety, says it was premature.

“I know there’s lots of arguments to say the mother should be released, because of extentuating circumstances … but the end of the day, where’s Mason? Mason doesn’t have a voice,” he told Scott Emerson.

“Mason should be going to school, he should be enjoying life like any other youngster and he seems to be totally forgotten and removed from this process.”

He said the injuries Mason suffered were “staggering”.

“I am going into bat for Mason, and I hope the whole of Queensland does the same thing.”

Mr Morcombe said there was a “litany of mistakes” in his case.

“The mother being released from prison, in my view, years too early, is just another failing in the whole system. Hopefully we can learn from it. Hopefully things can be tightened up and the Queensland community can say ‘this is not good enough’.”

