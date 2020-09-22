‘Wrong priorities, wrong message’: QLD government under fire for new jobs

Queensland’s Deputy Opposition Leader has hit out at the Palaszczuk government after they announced a number of new appointments weeks out from the election.

Tim Mander told Ray Hadley it was “inappropriate” to announce new board appointments just two weeks away from caretaker mode.

“It would seem their priority is the wrong area, inappropriate two weeks from caretaker [mode] to be making significant appointments,” he said.

“I do believe it’s inappropriate, it should be merits-based and not on who you know.

“It’s the wrong priorities and the wrong message, at the wrong time.

“It seems like they are more worried about jobs for themselves than jobs for Queenslanders.”

