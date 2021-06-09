‘Wow that was quick!’: 4BC caller gets good news for his grandmother

A 4BC listener who was at his wits end trying to get his grandmother vaccinated against COVID-19 has received some good news this afternoon.

Jeremy called Scott Emerson on Monday, saying his 96-year-old grandmother, who suffers from dementia and is in a wheelchair, had missed out on a vaccination at her aged care facility because she was unwell at the time.

He was told the option was to take her “externally” to attend a hub or hospital, which would cause her distress.

But 4BC Drive contacted Health Minister Greg Hunt’s office, who confirmed in a statement that Jeremy’s grandmother would get another chance to receive her jab.

“We’ve received confirmation that your grandmother’s facility (Opal Burpengary Gardens) is scheduled for a vaccine clinic tomorrow (10 June 2021),” the statement read.

“If Jeremy’s Grandmother is onsite, and has consented to being vaccinated, she should receive a vaccination tomorrow.”

Jeremy said he was grateful.

“Wow that has happened very quick!”

