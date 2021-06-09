4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘Wow that was quick!’: 4BC caller gets good news for his grandmother

7 mins ago
Scott Emerson
Health Minister Greg Hunt
Article image for ‘Wow that was quick!’: 4BC caller gets good news for his grandmother

A 4BC listener who was at his wits end trying to get his grandmother vaccinated against COVID-19 has received some good news this afternoon.

Jeremy called Scott Emerson on Monday, saying his 96-year-old grandmother, who suffers from dementia and is in a wheelchair, had missed out on a vaccination at her aged care facility because she was unwell at the time.

He was told the option was to take her “externally” to attend a hub or hospital, which would cause her distress.

But 4BC Drive contacted Health Minister Greg Hunt’s office, who confirmed in a statement that Jeremy’s grandmother would get another chance to receive her jab.

“We’ve received confirmation that your grandmother’s facility (Opal Burpengary Gardens) is scheduled for a vaccine clinic tomorrow (10 June 2021),” the statement read.

“If Jeremy’s Grandmother is onsite, and has consented to being vaccinated, she should receive a vaccination tomorrow.”

Jeremy said he was grateful.

“Wow that has happened very quick!”

Press PLAY to hear the full story

Scott Emerson
HealthNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873