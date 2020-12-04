‘Worst is yet to come!’: Town endures unrelenting run of 40 degree days

Queenslanders have sweltered through an early summer heatwave this week, with the forecast showing relief is on the way on Sunday.

Nine News reporter Rob Morrison said the Bureau of Meteorology was looking at the record-breaking hot spots.

“Unfortunately talking to the [Bureau of Meteorology] they say the worst is yet to come in the coming days, we are probably going to see temperatures in and around Brisbane 4-5 degrees above average,” he told Scott Emerson.

“Spare a thought for the people in Julia Creek if you don’t like the heat, not long ago they have gone over 40 degrees again, for the 22nd day in a row.

“Apparently that’s not quite a record!”

He said they were predicting a cool change on Sunday.

Queensland #weekendweather wrap sees Fire Danger Ratings “Very High” to “Severe” for some districts, and temps climbing as #heatwave lingers. Follow #QLDweather forecasts, obs and warnings, and stay safe with @QldFES and @qldhealthnews advice: https://t.co/ie1zXylt7z pic.twitter.com/IVIYQMy9Nk — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) December 4, 2020

Click PLAY to hear the latest

Image: Bureau of Meteorology