4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘Worst I have ever seen’: Opposition fires up over ambulance ramping crisis

4 hours ago
Scott Emerson
ambulance rampingLNP frontbencher Anne Leahy
Article image for ‘Worst I have ever seen’: Opposition fires up over ambulance ramping crisis

The state opposition is increasing their pressure on the Palaszczuk government overt the ambulance ramping crisis.

It comes after fresh reports emerged of a 93-year old elderly woman who had a fall in an aged care facility waiting a staggering four hours for an ambulance to arrive.

LNP frontbencher Anne Leahy, the MP for Warrego, said the system is shutting down.

“There is certainly a problem here in Queensland … this is the worst I have ever seen ambulance ramping across Queensland,” she told Scott Emerson.

“40 per cent of Australians going to hospital on a ramp which means they can’t get into the hospital for the critical care they need.”

She said in NSW, it was at 10 per cent, and Victoria was at 20 per cent.

Press PLAY to hear more

 

Scott Emerson
AustraliaHealthNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873