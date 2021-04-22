‘Worst I have ever seen’: Opposition fires up over ambulance ramping crisis

The state opposition is increasing their pressure on the Palaszczuk government overt the ambulance ramping crisis.

It comes after fresh reports emerged of a 93-year old elderly woman who had a fall in an aged care facility waiting a staggering four hours for an ambulance to arrive.

LNP frontbencher Anne Leahy, the MP for Warrego, said the system is shutting down.

“There is certainly a problem here in Queensland … this is the worst I have ever seen ambulance ramping across Queensland,” she told Scott Emerson.

“40 per cent of Australians going to hospital on a ramp which means they can’t get into the hospital for the critical care they need.”

She said in NSW, it was at 10 per cent, and Victoria was at 20 per cent.

