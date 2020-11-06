4BC
‘World’s greatest democracy under threat’ as Donald Trump cries voter fraud

5 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Labor MP Joel Fitzgibbon says the US election is facing a threat to its democracy as a winner is yet to be named.

Donald Trump has claimed electoral fraud is impacting the election as Joe Biden takes the lead.

The President’s supporters have taken to the streets in multiple states, demanding vote-counting stop.

Labor MP Joel Fitzgibbon told Deborah Knight he’d prefer Joe Biden win.

“The world’s greatest democracy is currently under threat and that’s where our minds should be.”

Energy Minister Angus Taylor said Australia will remain “the closest of friends” with the United States, regardless of the result.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Nine News

